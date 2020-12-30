Joseph S. Christiantelli
AUBURN — Joseph S. Christiantelli, 86, formerly of Van Duyne Avenue, Auburn and Cotopaxi, CO passed away Dec. 28, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn. He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Nicholas and Mary Luccitti Christiantelli.
Joseph was a proud Navy veteran and served in the Korean Conflict. A retired pipefitter, he was also a skilled member of UA Local 73 in Oswego, NY.
Joe was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and the beauty of flowers. He had a deep passion for horses. Joe started riding horses at age seven, and in his later years, he moved to Colorado to embrace the western cowboy experience. A highlight of his life in recent years was a war veterans trip to Washington, DC with the Knights of Columbus Council #207 Operation Enduring Gratitude, with his son-in-law, Bruce Podolak.
Joe was a long-time dedicated volunteer for the Owasco Fire Department and during his volunteer years, he attained the rank of assistant chief. He also volunteered for many years at Sacred Heart Church bingo.
He is survived by his four loving children: Joanne Vivenzio (Fred), Patricia Podolak (Bruce), Nicholas (Sandra), and Frank (Laura); eight cherished grandchildren: Mark, Marissa, Michael, Mitchell, Dalton, Luke, Emma, and Noah; four beautiful great grandchildren: Jackson, Reagan, Sawyer, and Christian; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Josephine Tardibone Christiantelli.
Joe was predeceased by his brother, Onorato Lippa, sister-in-law, Angeline Lippa Fecco, and nephew, Ralph Lippa. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and St. Ann's Church in Auburn, and Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Westcliffe, CO.
Joe's family would like to recognize the exceptional care and support Joe received from the fourth-floor staff at The Commons on St. Anthony. The family thanks the entire staff for their compassion, respect, and attentiveness toward Joe, and for extending the same care and thoughtfulness to his family and loved ones.
Joe will always be remembered for his unshakable work ethic, determined and adventurous spirit, and protective, devoted love for his family.
There are no calling hours and services will be scheduled at a later time. Langham Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Contributions in Joe's memory may be made to the Owasco Fire Department or Knights of Columbus Council #207. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.