Joseph S. Christiantelli

AUBURN — Joseph S. Christiantelli, 86, formerly of Van Duyne Avenue, Auburn and Cotopaxi, CO passed away Dec. 28, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn. He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Nicholas and Mary Luccitti Christiantelli.

Joseph was a proud Navy veteran and served in the Korean Conflict. A retired pipefitter, he was also a skilled member of UA Local 73 in Oswego, NY.

Joe was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and the beauty of flowers. He had a deep passion for horses. Joe started riding horses at age seven, and in his later years, he moved to Colorado to embrace the western cowboy experience. A highlight of his life in recent years was a war veterans trip to Washington, DC with the Knights of Columbus Council #207 Operation Enduring Gratitude, with his son-in-law, Bruce Podolak.

Joe was a long-time dedicated volunteer for the Owasco Fire Department and during his volunteer years, he attained the rank of assistant chief. He also volunteered for many years at Sacred Heart Church bingo.