Joseph Salemi

He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Sherry (Shaw) Salemi; and their three loving children, who were his pride and joy: Joseph, Jr. and his wife, Shayla, of Panama City Beach, FL; Felicia and her husband, Aaron Kiley, of Auburn; Eric and his wife, Jennifer, of Kathleen, GA; and two young grandsons: Holden Joseph and Elliot Salemi. It warmed his heart to see his children find the love and devotion in a mate that he and Sherry shared. He also found great joy in the recent births of his two grandsons, who adored their Pappa.

Joe was a graduate of Auburn High School. Anyone who knew Joe, knew that he loved to talk and always had a smile on his face. He was extremely outgoing and was always willing to help anyone in need. Joe was always on the go and loved working on projects around the home that he shared with his wife and raised his three children in, as well as his many rental properties. He worked very hard to provide for his family and instilled that work ethic in each of his children. Joe loved to be outdoors; tinkering with anything mechanical, snowmobiling and enjoying nature. He traveled to many places but always looked forward to his regular trips to Florida and Georgia to spend time with his two sons and their families. He was especially close to his younger sister Diane. Joe was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1989, and remained a cherished member of the Auburn congregation until his death.