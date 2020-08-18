× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph Thomas Bilinski

March 19, 1926 — Aug. 14, 2020

MORAVIA — Joseph Thomas Bilinski, 94, a resident of Moravia, passed away peacefully at home, Aug. 14, 2020.

Born March 19, 1926 in New Hope NY, he was the son of Thomas Bilinski and Mary Tarala Bilinski, both Polish immigrants. He grew up on the family farm (known as the Bingo Farm) in New Hope, NY with his seven siblings. There, he began school in a one-room schoolhouse and later attended Moravia High School.

He was predeceased by his wife Kathleen James Bilinski. They raised four children. Early in his career he worked for Van's Dairy until he started Bilinski Dairy in 1954. In 1972 he sold the dairy and began working for the Village of Moravia. He served as superintendent of Public Works and was instrumental in rebuilding the water/sewer system. After retiring in 2003 Joe served several years as a trustee on the Moravia Village Board. He loved baseball and was a lifelong Yankee fan and for many years donated land used by the Moravia Little League. The property was and still is known as Bilinski Field.