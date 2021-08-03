Joseph W. Barski

Joe grew up on the family farm in Owasco, NY, on Barski Road. After his mother's early passing, and the exits from the farm of his siblings as they graduated high school or went off to war, he and his brother Stan (who were the youngest) remained on the farm to help their Dad until his untimely death. Joe and Stan continued their close relationship throughout their lives and went into business together purchasing a feed mill in 1966 that had previously been owed by their brother Frank. They renamed it Barski Brothers Farm Supply and it remains in business today.

Joe took pride in knowing and servicing his customers throughout the years. He always had candy available for ANY kids (young and old) who came into the store. Over the years employees and customers of the business also became Joe's great friends. One such man is Francis Gross who Joe considered "family." Francis and his wonderful wife Mary Beth included Joe for Christmas celebrations and family events for decades. Reggie Sears was also a dear friend and a regular at the business, and became a constant companion and a "friend-in-deed" as Joe's health began to fail. Susan Mills was another friend and companion and caregiver in his later years. Joe was "old school." He was a fun-loving character who was hard working and kind to all he met, especially to those in the farm community who were at the heart of his business. He was a self-made man who was proud of running a "good business." Always quick with a joke, he will be missed by all who knew him.