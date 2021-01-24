AUBURN - Joseph W. Karlson, 76, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Joe was a native of West Groton and graduated as Valedictorian in 1962 from Groton High School. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Hobart College in Geneva and his Masters Degree in Mathematics from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Due to a debilitating illness, Joe retired in 1989 after 20 years as a math teacher for Evanston High School and Wendell Phillips High School in the Chicago area. He was an avid supporter of the arts including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Chicago Symphony, and the Chicago Art Institute. He was a patron of the Smithsonian Museum and the Everson Museum of Art. Joe was a Chicago Board of Election Commissioner for many years. As a history buff, he enjoyed exploring the local history of Auburn after returning to upstate NY from Chicago. Joe was a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago and the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn.