Joseph W. Karlson
Aug. 18, 1944 - Jan. 17, 2021
AUBURN - Joseph W. Karlson, 76, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Joe was a native of West Groton and graduated as Valedictorian in 1962 from Groton High School. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Hobart College in Geneva and his Masters Degree in Mathematics from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Due to a debilitating illness, Joe retired in 1989 after 20 years as a math teacher for Evanston High School and Wendell Phillips High School in the Chicago area. He was an avid supporter of the arts including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Chicago Symphony, and the Chicago Art Institute. He was a patron of the Smithsonian Museum and the Everson Museum of Art. Joe was a Chicago Board of Election Commissioner for many years. As a history buff, he enjoyed exploring the local history of Auburn after returning to upstate NY from Chicago. Joe was a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago and the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn.
Joe was predeceased by his father, Philip Karlson, killed in World War II, and his mother, Irma Dorr Benedict, and a brother, Thomas Benedict. He is survived by his siblings Gary F. Karlson of Painesville, OH; Marie (John) Dentes of Aurora, NY; Daniel (Mary) Benedict of Lowville, NY; 8 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Hobart College, Geneva NY 14456 or at www.hws.edu.
Private services will be held at a later date. For more info, photos or to sign the guest book, please visit www.kruegerfh.com or www.facebook.com/KruegerFuneralHome.