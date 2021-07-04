Josephine Ann (Giacalone) Salva

Feb. 28, 1926 – June 19, 2021

OCALA, FL - Josephine Salva, 95, of Ocala, Florida, passed into eternal life to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday evening, June 19, 2021. She was born February 28, 1926 in Auburn NY to the late Louis and Anna Giacalone.

In addition to her parents, Josephine is predeceased by her sisters, Rose and Catherine Giacalone; her first husband, Francis Giannino and his daughter Marijean Giannino; and her sister-in-law Betty (Salva) Vivenzio.

Josephine was a very devout Catholic who let her faith guide her throughout her life. She would not leave the house without her prayer bag, which was always by her side.