Josephine (Balloni) Moroney

WENHAM, MA — Josephine (Balloni) Moroney, 94, long time resident of Wenham, MA, died Nov. 13, 2021. She was the wife of the late William J. Moroney. She was born in Auburn, NY to Florindo and Ersilia (Ferri) Balloni, the fourth of six children.

Josephine (usually Jo) grew up in Auburn, often working with her Mom in a local restaurant. She graduated from St. Aloysius High School, and later met her future husband Bill where they both worked at the local Sylvania Plant. After the Korean War, and her two boys were born, Bill's work took them to Massachusetts, where they built their life together.

Once both boys left for college, Jo took real estate classes, and became a broker, selling homes on the North Shore for many years. Family was Jo's focus, and being Mimi and Gramma to her grandchildren brought great joy. Jo was also known far and wide for her famous meatballs, lasagna, and molasses and Italian cookies!

Vacation for the family usually meant a summer trip to Cape Cod, which they loved, and retirement later meant winter weeks in Florida. There were a few special trips too; Jo and Bill were able to visit her ancestral farm in Italy, see Bill's equivalent in Ireland, and visit the Holy Land, all of which she thoroughly enjoyed. After her husband passed away, Josephine volunteered locally, reading to the elderly, In fact, she always loved to read; it was one of her chief pleasures in her later years. As Jo became less mobile, her friends would bring her books from the library, which she truly appreciated!

She is survived by a son, Paul Moroney and his wife, Jean, of San Diego, CA; four grandchildren: Elizabeth Moroney, of Seattle, WA, David Moroney and his wife, Lisa, of Burlington, VT, Eric Moroney, of La Jolla, CA, Samantha Moroney, of Philadelphia, PA; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Moroney; three grandchildren: Katharine Mitropoulos and her husband, Dimitrios; and great-grandchildren: Petra and Yannis, of Troy, MI, Christina Moroney-Ebarb and her husband, George, of Austin, TX, and Matthew Moroney, of Danvers, MA; her brother, John Balloni; her sister, Gina Cummings; and her sister-in-law, Judy Balloni, all of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Col. John Moroney, her brothers, Archie and Ernie Balloni, and her sister, Viola Cuzzola.

Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Topsfield on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours will be held in the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in St. Joseph's Cemetery Auburn, NY, at noon. Contributions may be made in her name to Special Olympics, www.specialolympicsma.org, or SeniorCare, Inc., Meals on Wheels, www.seniorcare.org. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.