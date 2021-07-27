Josephine (Consoli) Charella
AUBURN - Josephine (Consoli) Charella, 90, of Auburn, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 22, 2021.
Born in Italy, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Catarina Consoli, she first came to the United States after marrying her husband Frank in 1954. During her husband's career, she had the pleasure of residing with him in Morocco and Germany while traveling most of Europe. When she wasn't traveling, she was baking and gifting her famous Italian cookies to all of her friends and family. For over 10 years, she worked as a custom seamstress for the HR Wait Company in Auburn, NY. In addition to her seamstress work, she was an active member of the Sacred Heart Society of St. Francis Church.
Josephine is survived by two daughters: Laura (Michael) Simon of Rochester and Patricia (John) Beatson of Auburn; six grandchildren: Michael (Jaime) Charella, Sr., Frank Charella, Lindsay and Courtney Simon, Nicole and Erica Beatson; six great grandchildren: Michael, Jr., Angelo, and Luca Charella, and Tyler, Benjamin, and Vincent Charella; three sisters; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Josephine was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Frank Charella; son, Angelo Charella; grandson, John Beatson; one sister, and one brother.
Josephine was a very loving, kind, and gentle woman who will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Friends and relatives are invited to call from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genessee St., Auburn, NY 13021. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at St.Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021.