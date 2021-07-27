Josephine (Consoli) Charella

Born in Italy, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Catarina Consoli, she first came to the United States after marrying her husband Frank in 1954. During her husband's career, she had the pleasure of residing with him in Morocco and Germany while traveling most of Europe. When she wasn't traveling, she was baking and gifting her famous Italian cookies to all of her friends and family. For over 10 years, she worked as a custom seamstress for the HR Wait Company in Auburn, NY. In addition to her seamstress work, she was an active member of the Sacred Heart Society of St. Francis Church.