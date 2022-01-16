Josephine E. (Brown) Paczkowski

Aug. 24, 1951 - Jan. 10, 2022

AUBURN - Josephine E. (Brown) Paczkowski, 70, the wife of the late John F. Paczkowski of Auburn, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Josephine was born August 24, 1951 to the late Lawrence and Anna (Johnson) Brown and grew up on a small farm in Mottville, graduating Skaneateles High School, Class of 1969.

She lived in Auburn most of her life before moving to North Carolina in 2005 with her late husband John. She retired from Dillards Department Store Gastonia, NC. Together with her husband, they owned and operated J & J Corner Store on Auburn's West End, and also sold real estate for their own company, Paczkowski Real Estate. Josephine loved the simpler things in life, being outside with nature and caring for her family.

She is survived by her loving children Michael Paczkowski of Auburn and Michelle Paczkowski of FL; brothers Chester, Harvey and Oliver Brown; sisters Cathy Brown and Shirley Brown; two grandchildren, Ryan DiCarlo and Giovani Pierre Louis; sister-in-law Shirley Cuddeback; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.