Josephine I. (Catalano) Italiano

AUBURN - Josephine I. (Catalano) Italiano, 94, formerly of Liverpool, passed away July 5, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, NY. She was born in Auburn, daughter of the late James and Josephine (Spagnola) Catalano. Josephine was a member of the St. Rose Club and Seniors Club. She enjoyed knitting and taking care of her family.

In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her husband, Frank Italiano in 2009; five sisters, and her son-in-law, John Grover.

Josephine is survived by her children Rita Grover of Auburn, NY, Raymond (Diane) Italiano of Cuba, NY and Mary Jo (Steve) Angle of Phoenix, AZ; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Emily (Rudy) Knaus; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Josephine's wishes, private funeral services entrusted to THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.