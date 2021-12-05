Josephine "Jessie" Elizabeth Sanford

Aug. 22, 1925 - Nov. 19, 2021

ROCHESTER - Josephine "Jessie" Elizabeth Sanford passed away at 10:50 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, Rochester, NY.

Mrs. Sanford was born on August 22, 1925, in Brooklyn, NY, the third daughter of Carmela and Anthony Leonti. Her family moved to Auburn, NY when she was a young child, and she spent most of her life there, marrying Donald Sanford in 1950, and raising two daughters, Sheryl (Sullivan) and Yvonne (Ziegler).

She is survived by six grandchildren: Bryan, Timothy, and Kevin Sullivan, Michelle (Ziegler) Allen, Michael (Emily) Ziegler, and Rachel Ziegler; as well as eight great-grandchildren who fondly knew her as Gigi. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, sisters Rose and Anna, and brother Horace. Her sister Mary survives.

After Donald retired, he and Jessie moved to Lakeland, FL, to pursue their passion for golf and warm winter weather, residing there for 12 years. They had been members of Dutch Hollow Golf and Country Club of Owasco, NY, and were members of Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club while in Lakeland. Over the years, Jessie was a member of St. Mary's Church, Auburn, NY, St. Anthony's Church in Lakeland, and St. Leo's Church in Hilton, NY.

Jessie will be fondly remembered as a dedicated mother and wife, always putting the needs of her family first. Thus, she will be deeply missed by those of us who remain.

Rochester Cremation is handling the arrangements. Both Donald and Josephine will be remembered and buried together at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Donald's service during WWII, on a date to be arranged. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rochester Regional Health Foundation, 330 Monroe Ave., Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607. Designate the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. Or visit www.rhgive.org/giving.