Josephine R. Currier

AUBURN — Josephine R. Currier, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Mrs. Currier was born in Auburn to the late Peter and Angelina (Quinzi) Raimonte.

Josephine is survived by her loving family, her sons, William (Mary) Currier, James Currier and John (Diane) Currier; grandchildren, Edward (Missy), Nancy (Rob), Rebecca (Scott), Peter (Amanda), Timothy (Samantha), Christopher (Tracey), Jennifer and Michael and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Josephine was predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Currier in 2005, her brother, Harry (Josephine) Raimonte and her sister, Theresa King.

Services will be held privately for the family. The Currier family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Finger Lakes Center for Living for the compassionate care shown toward Josephine during the time she was there.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

