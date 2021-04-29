Joy M. Duncan

Dec. 27, 1959 - April 19, 2021

AUBURN — Joy M. Duncan, 61, of Auburn, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 in Upstate University Medical Center, Syracuse. Born Dec. 27, 1959 in Andover, MA, she is the daughter of Marva (Chaffin) Duncan and the late Jay Duncan.

A 1978 graduate of Auburn High School, Joy retired as a beloved nurse's assistant at Auburn Memorial Hospital and played Auburn City League Softball for many years. In addition to being a wonderful, loving mother and "Mimi" to her grandchildren, she enjoyed doing hair, makeup and nails, and pampering her beloved dog, Brewster.

She is survived by her mother, Marva Duncan, of Auburn; two daughters: Shawna Gordon and Whitney (Marques) Smith, both of Auburn; son, Marques (Michelle) Wigent, of Sodus; her companion, Brian Greene; one brother, Mike Duncan; and sister, Marnie (Sonny) Bigness, all of Auburn; four grandchildren: Jordan, Kameron, Tionna and Justice; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on the family Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Words of Remembrance will begin at 3:30.

