Joyce A.M. Berry

June 10, 1928 - April 26, 2023

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our Mom, Granny, and Great-Granny, Joyce A. M. Berry, who passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2023.

Joyce was born in Stoke-on-Trent, England on June 10, 1928. Her family later moved to Chester, England, where she married Glyn T. Evans at the age of twenty-five.

In 1969 Joyce and Glyn emigrated to St. Louis, MO with their two children, Julian (9) and Sara (6). Three years later the family moved to Skaneateles, NY.

Following a divorce from Glyn, Joyce opened her own painting studio. She was thrilled by the challenge of teaching others to paint. In her 50+ years of teaching, she helped hundreds of students of all ages become successful painters, including her daughter and grandchildren.

Joyce's other passion was music. She sang in the Chester Cathedral Choir, where she was married, and both her children were baptized.

In 1986 Joyce married Martin N. Berry of Skaneateles. In their 30+ years of marriage they traveled extensively including Japan and the Caribbean Islands. They had a winter residence on the beach in Naples, FL. They were fabulous dancers in the Naples Ballroom Dancing Club for many years.

Joyce was predeceased by her husbands Glyn T. Evans, and Martin N. Berry; as well as by her parents and family members in England. Joyce is survived by her son, Julian (Jean) and their children Ben (Ashley), David (Carole), and Debbie Joy; her daughter, Sara (Rob); and son, Glyn (Joey); and five great-grandchildren.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM in Westminster Presbyterian Church, Auburn, NY, with calling hours starting at 9:00 AM. An exhibit of Joyce's paintings and a reception will be held following the service. The committal service will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Skaneateles at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Hew York & Finger Lakes.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.