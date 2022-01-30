Joyce Ann (Maywalt) Pastore

Nov. 15, 1935 - Jan. 24, 2022

BURLINGTON, VT - Joyce Ann (Maywalt) Pastore, 86, passed away Jan. 24, 2022 in Burlington, VT, following a courageous battle with glioblastoma.

She was born in Auburn, NY on November 15, 1935. In 1978 Joyce and her family moved to Marco Island, FL where she established La Scarpa. She will be remembered for her quick wit, impeccable style, and her grace.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Vito M. Pastore.

Joyce is survived by her daughters Mary Kathryn (Terence) Cryan, Jeanine S. Pastore, and Pietra (David) Sylvester; brothers David (Cindy) Maywalt and Timothy (Mary) Maywalt; Dr. Lucia Pastore; her nieces; nephews; and grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 5, 2022, 12:30 p.m. at San Marco Catholic Church on Marco Island. Donations may be made to Marco Island Historical Society or The Converse Home. Please visit https://www.corbinandpalmer.com/.