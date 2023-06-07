Joyce Grace (Murphy) Jarosh

July 10, 1942 - June 2, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Joyce Grace (Murphy) Jarosh, 80, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at home with her sons by her side. Joyce was born in Auburn, NY on July 10, 1942, to the late Leo T. and Bernice L. (Fitzpatrick) Murphy.

She was predeceased by Eugene "Gene" D. Jarosh, her husband and love of her life and sister, Patricia A. (Murphy) Powers.

She is survived by her sons: John J. Jarosh, of Alexandria, VA and Patrick K. Jarosh, of McCordsville, IN. As well as her nieces and nephews and other family members.

Joyce graduated from Moravia Central School in NY, Class of 1960 and attended Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis, MN acquiring airline and business training prior to embarking on a 10-year career with United Airlines. After taking time off to raise her children she began a career in new home sales in Indianapolis, IN.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially over a nice dinner and dessert. Travel was a large part of her life living in numerous cities and traveling abroad. Joyce took pride and celebrated her Irish heritage, and her faith was greatly important as a parishioner of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Niles, MI.

Visitation is scheduled for June 9, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, Owasco, NY. Burial will take place following services in Owasco Rural Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Joyce G. Jarosh, may be made to the American Cancer Society.

