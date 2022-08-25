 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joyce (Green) Larkin

CLEVELAND, NY — Joyce (Green) Larkin, 81, of Cleveland, NY, passed away with her family by her side on Aug. 23, 2022. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Ray Woodson and Viola (Winters) Green.

Joyce was employed for over 35 years with Verizon as an Operator, Drafter, and Engineer. She was a lifelong member of The Order of the Eastern Star.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Edward Larkin; and children: Amy Lee Hetherington, Brenda Larkin, James Larkin, and Karen Milford.

There are no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be entombed in St. Josep's Mausoleum, Fleming, NY.

Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, New Hartford, NY or Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

Langham Funeral Home, LLC of Auburn is honored to be assisting Joyce's family and encourages you to visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

