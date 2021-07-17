Joyce M. Snyder

WATERLOO — Joyce M. Snyder, 86, of Waterloo, NY, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 in Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Joyce was born April 27, 1935, in Waterloo, NY, the daughter of Reinhold L. and Ida Wenger Hauf. She attended Waterloo High School. She retired after many years of employment with Zotos International in Geneva, NY. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her husband and family. She loved her home and landscaping.

She is survived by sisters: Debra (Keith) Buonocore, of Auburn, NY and Diane (Joseph) Tomanek, of Waterloo, NY; nieces, Lynette (Marc Antonik) Hauf, Lori Tomanek, and Deanna Bonenberger; nephew, Donald (Georganne) Hauf; greatniece, Amanda Hauf; greatnephew, Justin (Caitlin) Hauf; one great-great niece; one great-great nephew; and many cousins.