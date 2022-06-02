Joyce Marilyn Smith

March 22, 1943 - May 27, 2022

AUBURN — Joyce Marilyn Smith, of the Boyle Center, Auburn, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Born March 22, 1943, to the late Thomas and Mary (Maxwell) Smith, Joyce was raised in Union Springs and graduated from Union Springs High School. She attended Auburn Community College, where she studied criminal justice. In later years, Joyce worked in several Auburn banks before joining the Cayuga County Clerks office, where she retired from after 10 years of service. In retirement, Joyce loved to travel to different places such as Maine, and Hawaii along with collecting lighthouses.

Joyce is survived by cousins, Gary "Scotty" Maxwell and his wife, Roberta, of Auburn; Larry Maxwell, of Auburn and Greg "Rocky" Maxwell and wife, Patty, of Baldwinsville along with their children.

Services will be private and there no calling hours.

Contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to the SPCA Humane Society as she had a deep love for all animals, especially cats.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for her family.