Joyce Onnolee (Taylor) Morris

Oct. 2, 1924 - Mar. 17,2021

AUBURN - Joyce Onnolee (Taylor) Morris, 96, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Lutheran Retirement Home. She was the daughter of Nelson Edward and Gladys Azalee (Chatelle) Taylor and was born October 2, 1924 in Auburn, NY.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Morris, in 1990; her companion, Walter E. Strahl, in 1998; her father, Nelson Taylor, in 1980; her mother, Gladys C. Taylor, in 1985; and a daughter, Jill, in 1956.

She is survived by her other children, Susan (James) Ewing of Jamestown, and Gregory E. (Ellen) Morris of Memphis, TN.

Joyce attended East High in Auburn and worked summers at the Seymour Library and at a local radio station.

She received her BA in Business Administration from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA, where she met her future husband, Robert Morris. They were married in 1946 and moved to Jamestown in 1948. She received her MSLS (Master of Science in Library Sciences) in 1969 from Syracuse University and completed an independent study of libraries and library-learning centers in the United Kingdom through SUNY Fredonia.