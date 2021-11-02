Joyce R. Beman

Aug. 18, 1937 - Oct. 23, 2021

Joyce R. Beman entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Oct. 23, 2021. She was born on Aug. 18, 1937. She spent her final earthly days surrounded by loved ones at home.

She attended Red Creek Central School grades kindergarten through 12, graduating in 1955. In her time she was an active member of the St. Thomas Church in Red Creek, NY as a religious education teacher, Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She operated the St. Thomas food closet with her husband Thomas for several years. She was also a long-time member of the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Wolcott, NY and served as the Town of Victory Town Justice for 20 years.

She was predeceased by parents, S. Webster Reid II and Loretto Maroney Reid, father-in-law, Maurice Beman, mother-in-law, Blanche Beman, sisters: Elizabeth (Fred) Dowd and Kathleen Reid, brother, S. Webster Reid III, brothers-in-law: Ron Blondell and Ronald Beman, Sr., daughter-in-law, Debbie Beman and grandson, Joseph Gaziano. She is survived by her beloved, awesome husband, best friend and companion Thomas Beman, Sr., to whom she was married for 54 years; precious children: James Beman, Janis (Randy) Paul, Thomas Beman, Jr., and Valerie Beman; wonderful grandchildren: Beth (Mike) Deyo, Lacy Beman, Ashley Beman, Caleb (Alishia) Beman, Christopher Beman; and sweet great-grandchildren: Malina and Enrique Alejandro, Noah and Elijah Donahue. She is also survived by her super siblings: Margaret Blondell, Linda (Richard) Pullen, Melanie (Jimmy) Reid-Boyd; sisters-in-law: Holly Reid and Joan Beman; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her extensive involvement with the Fresh Air Program over the years produced two more "kids" Eduardo "Kiki" Rufino and Patrice Washington. She and her family also opened their home to foreign exchange students from Guatemala and Panama with the Intercambio Foreign Exchange Program.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services, as she has chosen to donate her body to science via the SUNY Upstate Anatomical Gift Program. For those wishing to honor her memory, please consider donating to the Catholic Community Blessed Trinity, 11956 Washington St., Wolcott, NY 14590 or her favorite charity, Doctors Without Borders. Requesting a mass in her honor is also appreciated.