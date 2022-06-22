Juanita Gould

Oct. 11, 1945 - June 20, 2022

PORT BYRON - Juanita Gould, of Port Byron, NY, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022. She was born on October 11, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Lester and Frances (Veley) Gould.

Juanita was predeceased by her life long partner, Kenneth White.

Juanita was a loving and caring aunt, great-aunt, and sister of many siblings. She is survived by her brother, Carl (Colleen) Gould of Auburn; and predeceased by brothers Eugene, Raymond, Loren, Frederick and sister, Rosy Douglas.

Graveside services will be held July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Springlake Cemetery, 10517 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, NY.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

Donations can be made to a local animal shelter.