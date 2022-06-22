 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juanita Gould

  • 0

Juanita Gould

Oct. 11, 1945 - June 20, 2022

PORT BYRON - Juanita Gould, of Port Byron, NY, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022. She was born on October 11, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Lester and Frances (Veley) Gould.

Juanita was predeceased by her life long partner, Kenneth White.

Juanita was a loving and caring aunt, great-aunt, and sister of many siblings. She is survived by her brother, Carl (Colleen) Gould of Auburn; and predeceased by brothers Eugene, Raymond, Loren, Frederick and sister, Rosy Douglas.

Graveside services will be held July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Springlake Cemetery, 10517 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, NY.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

Donations can be made to a local animal shelter.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Your kid's swimsuit color is really important when it comes to water safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News