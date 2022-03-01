Judith A. (Geiger) Stockton

Oct. 5, 1948 - Feb. 24, 2022

PELZER, SC — Judith A. (Geiger) Stockton passed away after a short illness on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, just four months after losing the love of her life, husband, Terry, of 57 years.

Born in Auburn, NY on Oct. 5, 1948. She was predeceased by her parents, Ethel (Nolan) and Edward Geiger. Judy was one of six kids. Predeceased by siblings: Craig, Cathy, Sherri and Charlotte. Surviving is her brother, Edward.

Judy leaves behind three children: Eric Stockton, Sheila (Charles) Humphrey and Shelly (Wayne) Owens; seven grandchildren: Kristi, Kourtney, Scott, Melina, Erika, Charles (C.J.), and Kailee; 10 great-grandchildren: Bryce, Caleb, Vera, Raizo, Amos, Avi, Camdyn, Collins, Leon and Linkyn.

Judy was retired from the Prisma Healthcare System in Greenville, SC. She also previously worked in banking and publishing while living in NY. Judy was a proud farmer's wife her whole life. In 2007, Terry and Judy decided to retire to Pelzer, SC for the warmer weather.

Judy loved mowing the lawn and sunbathing by their pool, she also loved NASCAR and watching crime drama series on television. Judy was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife, taking care of her husband for many years after he became ill.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the American Cancer Society or donate to your favorite animal rescue.