Judith A. Janusz

April 2, 1938 - Feb. 28, 2022

AUBURN - Judith A. Janusz, 83, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, in the Commons on St. Anthony. Born April 2, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Anne (McGee) Patrick. Judy was a graduate of Holy Family School and SUNY Oswego, where she earned a degree in Mathematics Education.

Judy taught math at both Central High School and Cayuga Community College. She was always known for her kindness, was an avid book reader and loved knitting and crafting. Judy enjoyed playing the game Bunco with her friends for 20 years. She and her husband Richard looked forward to spending winters together at their place in Sarasota, FL.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard Janusz of Auburn; son Tom Janusz of Auburn; daughter Kathie Dubin (Dave) of Delmar, NY; grandchildren Karly Janusz, Jeremy Janusz, Caitlin Dubin, Mitchell Dubin, Emilie Dubin and Kassidy Janusz; brother Rick Patrick (Nancy); and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Marshall.

Per Judy's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

A special thank you to the 2nd floor staff at the Commons for the wonderful care given to Judy during her stay there.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association.

