Judith A. "Judy" Merrihew

May 9, 1945 — July 26, 2020

GENOA — Judith A. "Judy" Merrihew, 75, of Genoa, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hospicare in Ithaca.

She was born May 9, 1945, in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Calvin and Gertrude (Dungey) Lloyd. She was raised in New Berlin, NY, and had been a resident of the Genoa area since 1977. Judy was employed with Smith's IGA in Genoa for 30 years, and she enjoyed horseback riding, crocheting, gardening, flowers, and being a grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Merrihew; her children: Robbie Merrihew, Connie Schott, Tracie Walter (Tim), and Jamie Merrihew (Debbie); grandchildren: Morgan (Keith), Steven (Jessica), Sara, Anna, Robert, and Sam; great-grandchildren: Clayton and Richard, who she adored and who adored her; a brother, Gary Lloyd (Connie); sisters, Flora Thatcher and Joan Switzer; nieces and nephews.

At Judy's request, there will be no services or calling hours. Contributions may be made to Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850 or to Southern Cayuga Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.

