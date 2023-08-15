April 20, 1951 - August 11, 2023

AUBURN - Judith (Judy) Moore McGinn passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at her home in Skaneateles, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 20, 1951 in Erwin, North Carolina, Judy spent her early years on the family farm in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The family later moved to Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.

Judy graduated from school for court reporting. She began her career in several county and federal locations before taking a position as a court reporter for the United States House of Representatives. Judy met her husband, Michael, at this time.

In 1984 Judy and Michael began their great adventure. They took ownership of Mallow Castle in Mallow, County Cork, Ireland, and operated it as a resort for the rich and famous for almost twenty years. While in Ireland Judy attended University College Cork, receiving a Bachelor's of Arts of English Literature.

Retiring to Skaneateles in 2004, Judy spent the last twenty years as a writer. She wrote for various local publications, and her work appeared in several anthologies. Judy's first book of short stories, Rising Up on Ordinary Days, was published recently. She lived as an activist for women's rights, social justice, and the environment.

Judy is predeceased by her husband, Michael McGinn, and five of her siblings. She is survived by her devoted sons, Brendan McGinn (Kali Planty, significant other); and grandsons, Conor and Michael of Liverpool, and Seamus McGinn (Rowena), currently serving as Petty Officer First Class for the U.S. Navy stationed in Guam. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara Mobley of Skaneateles; numerous close relatives in Joppa, Maryland and Japan.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the National League of American Pen Women in Washington D.C.

