Judith Baran Powers

AUBURN — Judith Baran Powers passed away early Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, after a valiant effort fighting the rare disease that had come to claim her. Those who knew her will remember her as artistic, giving, empathetic, family oriented, and passionately proud of her children and grandchildren.

Judy was born in Auburn in September of 1944 and married Richard Powers in September 1966. The next year Kenny joined the family and a few years later, Michele. While her family was young, Judy worked for a handful of employers and she eventually found a home as the assistant controller at Wells College, where she proudly completed her Bachelor's Degree.

In retirement Judy spent time on her crafts, attending quilting events and traveling across the country with Dick and their camper. They often visited with family, friends (both US and Canadian) and spent a handful of winters in Florida.

While she has certainly been reunited with her parents Bill and Sophie Baran, she will sadly be leaving behind her husband of 54 years, Richard Powers; son and wife, Ken and Lynn Powers; and daughter and husband, Michele and John Stebbins; and grandchildren: Courtney, Kyle, Matt, Ben, and Emma; and her sisters: Mary Joyce Mazzeo and Sue Nangle.