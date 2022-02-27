Judith 'Judy' (Savage) Coleman

July, 2, 1947 - Feb. 23, 2022

AUBURN - Judith "Judy" (Savage) Coleman passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after a long illness. Judy was born July 2, 1947 to Paul Savage and Elizabeth (Quill) Savage and lived most of her life in the Auburn area.

She grew up on Chapman Avenue in her beloved West end of Auburn, and maintained lifelong friendships and interest in her alma maters, Genesee Elementary School and West High School, becoming Valedictorian of her Class of 1965. She regularly attended breakfasts with her high school friends to continue these ties. Judy graduated from Auburn Community College and Syracuse University.

She worked primarily as a caseworker/social worker for various local agencies, and retired from the Cayuga County Department of Social Services. She creatively assisted others in foster care, daycare, and adult protective activities, among other roles. She also played a major role as Office Manager in her husband's practice, and restoring their historic office building.

Judy also served on several boards of local agencies that provided family planning, counseling, and neighborhood support services. For a short time Judy and her family lived in New Jersey and Arkansas in the 1970s, and she considered every experience an opportunity to explore. Judy viewed all outings as an adventure, turning mundane tasks into fun experiences – scouting out places of interest and reporting her discoveries so that others might enjoy these places also.

In 1979 she fulfilled a lifelong dream of purchasing land in the country to house and enjoy her horses. She was known for her deep love of animals - finding homes for strays, adopting neighborhood animals, and creating homes and comfort for all. Above all Judy was a devoted member of her extended family and took special care to maintain the family home in which she grew up, dating back to the original Irish immigrants in the 1870s. She delighted in promoting Irish culture - organizing St. Patrick's Day parties, promoting and hosting for Project Children, and patronizing Irish organizations and performers.

Judy also had a great interest in neighborhood and local history. One of her special areas of interest were the ties between Auburn and Captain Myles Kehoe, the namesake of the Great Race, whose family she met while visiting his ancestral farm in Ireland.

The main theme of Judy's life was putting others' needs before her own. Judy had a special knack for connecting people, learning about their families and interests, and offering suggestions about things she thought could help them or bring them joy. She selflessly gave her energy to help people throughout her life with positivity, a sense of humor, and kindness.

Judy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Stephen Coleman; her children Jennifer "Jenny" and Michael; uncle Joseph Quill (Georgia); sister-in-law Maura Vasile (Louis); many cousins, nieces and nephews; special family friends Earle and Susan Thurston, Roger and Patty Beer, Rich and Mary Pinckney, Tom and Geraldine Newcomb, John and Nancy Conkright, Ned and Judy Heverin, Denise Hardy, and Mercedes Whitter, to name only a few.

Judy was predeceased by her parents. Judy also leaves behind her devoted canine couch and car companion Luke, the family's yellow Lab; and three other granddogs: Rosy, Sofy, and Cormac "Mac".

There will be no services at this time. Donations may be made in Judy's memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

Pettigrass Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.