Judith 'Kathy' Fisher

AUBURN — Judith "Kathy" Fisher, 71, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at the Commons. She was the daughter of the late Leland and Jeannette (Caza) Grant.

Judy was known as a hardworker. She worked for Unity House as a case manager for independent housing for over 30 years and as a cashier at Walmart for 17 years before retiring. Judy later came out of retirement and loved caring for people in their own home under Home Care. Judy was a sassy, strong, brave and independent woman thru the end of her battle with cancer.

She is survived by, daughter, Tess M. Valentino (Matthew), of Auburn; grandchildren: Marisa (Victoria), Jamison, and Nicholas; friend, Don Moore; siblings: Rusty Grant (Laurie), of Port Byron, Rebecca Becker, of Auburn, Debra Lader (Sharon), of Port Byron, Lori Sheils, of Genoa; Gary Grant (Patti), of OK, Kelly (Vince) Konecny, of Auburn; dog DJ; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by sisters, Marjorie Mounts and Robin Barr.

There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Fleming Rural Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, One Children's Circle, Syracuse, NY 13210 in memory of Judy "Kathy" Fisher.