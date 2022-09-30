Judith Lucille (Purser) Hitchcock

Dec. 4, 1915 - Sept. 28, 2022

PORT BYRON — Judith Lucille (Purser) Hitchcock, 106, passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Finger Lakes Center for the Living, with a loved one by her side.

Lucille was born on Dec. 4, 1915, in Montezuma, NY, the daughter of Thomas and Judith Purser, who came to this country from England in 1907. Lucille was baptized in the little Episcopal Church in Port Byron

She attended the country school, which still stands, on Denman Road in Montezuma. She later attended Port Byron High School, taking the trolley to school.

She attended Montezuma Methodist Church where both of her children sang in the choir. She also attended the Federated Church in Port Byron when Reverend Barton and Agnes VanVliet were in Port Byron. They were very close friends.

Lucille was very active in the Home Bureau and was also a member of the Port Byron, Finley M. King Chapter, Number 107, Order of the Eastern Stars for over 30 years, where she served as historian at one time. She was also a member of the Montezuma Historical Society.

Mrs. Hitchcock enjoyed bowling in the Commercial League in Auburn and, in later years, playing cards with friends and family. She also took her six grandchildren camping at Fair Haven State Park for a week for many summers when they were young.

She worked at American Locomotive for three years during World War II operating an overhead crane, and later at Bowen Products as a machine operator. The last 22 years before her retirement, she worked for the Newark State School. After retiring, she volunteered at Auburn Memorial Hospital for many years.

She always loved flowers and gardening, and to say she had a great love for her cats would be an understatement.

Lucille is survived by her son, Thomas (Linda) Hitchcock, Sr.; son-in-law, Paul Vitale; niece, Judy Keogan; five grandchildren: Thomas Hitchcock, Jr., Angelee Hitchcock, John (Annette) Hitchcock, Jim (Kristen) Vitale and Mary (Dwight) Wethey. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Lucille was predeceased by her parents; brother, Warren, who died from Lou Gehrig's disease whom she loved dearly; her daughter, Sarajane Vitale; and her grandson Warren Vitale.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Audioun Funeral Home, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY. A private service and burial will follow on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop, NY.

Memorial contributions in Lucille's memory may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY or Finger Lakes Center for the Living Activity Fund, 20 Park Ave., Auburn, NY.

The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the staff at Finger Lakes Center for the Living.