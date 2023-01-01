Judith Mae (Gronau) Jones

AUBURN - Judith Mae (Gronau) Jones, 73, of Auburn, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at Wilkes Barre General Hospital, with angels surrounding her as she ascended into heaven.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Willam and Mae (McNabb) Gronau.

Judy was a very hard and dedicated laborer, working for more than 50 years at the former TRW Plant in Auburn.

Judy led a pretty private life, and enjoyed the simpler things in life, especially spending time outdoors, watching her favorite cooking programs and collecting all sorts of Angels. She was most happy supporting and providing for her family. She now has her wings and can join her other family and friends that are waiting for her.

She is survived by her loving children Michael Jones, Beth Jones, Louis Sochia, Brian Sochia, Holly (Shawn) Lynch, Jay (Jessica) Jones, Michael Jones; several grandchildren; siblings Willam "Bill" Gronau, Susan Gronau and Cathy Gronau; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was recently predeceased by her husband Ed Jones and siblings Helen Suarez, Paul and Fred Gronau.

Calling hours are this Monday, January 2, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Please consider any donations that are made in her memory to the Pettigrass Funeral Home, to help offset any funeral expenses.