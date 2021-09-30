Judy Kay Furness

Dec. 21, 1941 - Sept. 27, 2021

AURORA — Judy Kay Furness passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born in Buffalo on Dec. 21, 1941, Judy was an only child. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Sibyl (Bridges) Fitzsimmons.

Judy leaves behind a loving husband, Ken; three children: John, Julie (Pete), and Steven (Bobbi-Jo); two daughters-in-law: Anita Furness and Teresa Greene; five grandchildren: Larissa, Kenny, Adam, Michaela, and Alden; one great-grandchild, Alex; and her beloved great-grandpup, Winston. Judy was loved by a large extended family, including: Bob and Diane Furness, Julia and DeDe Bragg, Nancy and Ron Coyle, Ann Marie and David Gonyeau; several nieces and nephews; and her cousin V. Beth (Reverend Ronald) Durham.

Judy was a Kindergarten teacher for the Southern Cayuga Central Schools for 32 years. She was an active member of the United Ministry of Aurora, Red Hat Society, Quilt Guild, and had worked/volunteered for many years at Hospice of the Finger Lakes.