Judy (Morabito) McGinn
AUBURN - Judy (Morabito) McGinn, 88, of Auburn passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital, with her loving family at her side.
She was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Carmella (Arpino) Morabito. Judy was a West High School graduate Class of 1952. She was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Judy retired from CNY Abstract after more than 20 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, especially the several cruises she went on. Judy was an avid New York Yankees fan, longtime member of the YMCA, and the Melrose Park Seniors. Judy loved playing Bridge with her friends and taking an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. Judy's glowing smile and kind and tender ways will never be forgotten by her family .
She is survived by her loving children: Patti (Bob) Giannotta, Catherine (Gary Jr.) Leader, Julie McGinn (Michael Dahl), Timothy (Marci) McGinn, Brian McGinn; beloved grandchildren: Gregory, Stephen, and Meghan Giannotta, Gary Leader III and Jacob Leader, Gabrielle and Mitchell McGinn; brother, John "Puddy" Morabito; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband George "Leo" McGinn, a sister Jeanne Balk and brother Eugene "Sonny" Morabito.
Calling hours are this Wednesday afternoon, August 3rd, from 4-6 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd. Judy's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Michael Brown in Sacred Heart Church, Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.