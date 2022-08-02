Judy (Morabito) McGinn

She was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Carmella (Arpino) Morabito. Judy was a West High School graduate Class of 1952. She was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Judy retired from CNY Abstract after more than 20 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, especially the several cruises she went on. Judy was an avid New York Yankees fan, longtime member of the YMCA, and the Melrose Park Seniors. Judy loved playing Bridge with her friends and taking an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. Judy's glowing smile and kind and tender ways will never be forgotten by her family .