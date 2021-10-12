Julia A. Henderson

When her youngest child started school, Judy started working at the Weedsport Central School District as a teacher's aide and also worked in the audio/visual dept. In 1984, she went to work for Ted and Nancy Marshall at Marshall Companies in Weedsport, before retiring in 1988. Judy always enjoyed being a part of the Weedsport community. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church and Altar Rosary Society, the Old Brutus Historical Society, a volunteer at Auburn Community Hospital for over 20 years, and a life member of the Girl Scouts of America, as well as a Troop Leader.

Along with her husband, Judy was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Leona Gove, Sylvia Davies, Reginald, Sylvio, and Phillip Smart.

Judy's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Westminster Manor, where Judy resided from March 2017 until November 2018. She then moved to Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn. The entire staff at FLCL treated mom like family from the day she arrived until the day she passed.

Judy's family is grateful that she was deeply cared for and treated with dignity and respect during her time there. A very special thank you to the "Angels on Earth" at FLCL for the love and compassion you all gave her.