Julia A. Henderson
Oct. 19, 1930 - Oct. 8, 2021
AUBURN — Julia A. Henderson, formerly of Weedsport, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn, NY. "Judy" was born in Limestone, Maine on Oct. 19, 1930, the daughter of Lawrence Smart and Rose (Poitras) Smart.
In 1943, the Smart family moved from Maine to Montezuma, NY. Judy graduated from Port Byron High School in 1947 and began working at Beacon Milling in Cayuga shortly after. In 1954, she married Andrew "Andy" M. Henderson. They were married for 48 years, until Andy's passing on March 11, 2003. Judy lived in Weedsport until 2017, when she moved to Westminster Manor in Auburn and became their "Unofficial" photographer. Anyone who knew Judy, knew that she never went anywhere without her camera. Although her children didn't always enjoy having their picture taken at the time, we are all thankful that we have many photographs and videos to cherish and pass down for generations.
Judy is survived by her sister, Martha Miccuci, of Virginia; her children, Michele A. Henderson, of Tucson, AZ, Marsha A. (Joseph) Sanzi, of Weedsport, Mark A. (Debra) Henderson and Thomas A. (Nancy) Henderson, of Weedsport, and Andrew L. (Linda), of Marietta, NY. Judy is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Brian, Scott, Megan, Bradley, Christine, Eric, Caitlin, Andrew R., Alex Henderson and seven great-grandchildren: Collin, Liam, Madison, Reese, Declan, Finley, and Eleanor.
When her youngest child started school, Judy started working at the Weedsport Central School District as a teacher's aide and also worked in the audio/visual dept. In 1984, she went to work for Ted and Nancy Marshall at Marshall Companies in Weedsport, before retiring in 1988. Judy always enjoyed being a part of the Weedsport community. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church and Altar Rosary Society, the Old Brutus Historical Society, a volunteer at Auburn Community Hospital for over 20 years, and a life member of the Girl Scouts of America, as well as a Troop Leader.
Along with her husband, Judy was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Leona Gove, Sylvia Davies, Reginald, Sylvio, and Phillip Smart.
Judy's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Westminster Manor, where Judy resided from March 2017 until November 2018. She then moved to Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn. The entire staff at FLCL treated mom like family from the day she arrived until the day she passed.
Judy's family is grateful that she was deeply cared for and treated with dignity and respect during her time there. A very special thank you to the "Angels on Earth" at FLCL for the love and compassion you all gave her.
In respecting Judy's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Snow Church, Weedsport on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julia's memory to Our Lady of the Snow Church, 15 Clark St, Auburn, NY 13021, the Weedsport Fire Dept., 8892 South St., Weedsport, NY 13166 or the Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N Seneca St. Weedsport, NY 13166. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.