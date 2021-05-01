Julia Demczar

Jan. 1, 1931 – April 25, 2021

AUBURN — Julia Demczar, 90, formerly of Auburn, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 in North Royalton, OH.

Julia was a native of Ukraine, the daughter of the late Dmytro and Maria (Wolniak) Smarz. Sponsored by her sister Patricia Husak, Julia and her family immigrated to the United States in 1964. She resided in Auburn for 51 years before moving to North Royalton, OH six years ago. She was a communicant of SS. Peter & Paul Church in Auburn, and a retired employee of McQuay International.

Mrs. Demczar is survived by her son and his family: Walter (Marcia) Demczar, of North Royalton, OH; her granddaughters: Jessica (Josh) Pittman, of Delaware, OH, and Emily Demczar, of North Royalton, OH; her great-grandson Jack Walter Pittman, of Delaware, OH; and many nieces and nephews in the US and Europe; especially Lydia Husak who helped her for many years after Julia's husband passed.

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Dymitr Demczar in 2007. She was the last of 10 children, being predeceased by brothers: John and Emil, and seven sisters: Maria, Shtefka, Paraska, Olena, Anna, Antocha and Patricia.