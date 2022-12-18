 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUBURN - Julia Helinski, 76, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late William and Nancy Knapp. Julia was previously employed by General Electric and General Products for several years and more recently was working at Loretto's The Commons on Saint Anthony.

Julia enjoyed crocheting. She was most happy the times spent with her family .

She is survived by her loving sons Paul (Christine) Helinski, John Helinski; four grandchildren, John "TJ" Helinski, Katelyn Baker, Courtney Compton, Leon Helinski; two siblings, Hazel Borza, Jim Knapp; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents Julia was predeceased by 12 siblings.

There are no services at this time. A memorial mass will be held at a later date and time that will be announced.

Arrangements are by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.

