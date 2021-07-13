Julia M. (Carter) Gilmore

Dec. 28, 1930 - June 28, 2021

TROY — Julia M. (Carter) Gilmore, 90, of Troy, joined her husband, John E. Gilmore, in heaven on Monday, June 28, 2021. Julia Marie was born on Dec. 28, 1930 in Auburn, NY to the late Henry and Vera (Dowdell) Carter.

She grew up in Seneca Falls, NY and graduated from Mynderse Academy and went on to obtain her RN at Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Julia was employed as an RN at the Troy Community Hospital for several years until her retirement. Prior to her husband John's passing in 2016 they celebrated 63 years of marriage. They were childhood sweethearts, who lived near each other as children and attended the same school. Julia always joked that John "gave her, her first kiss and her first black eye, but not in that order."

Julia was passionate about her nursing career. She enjoyed sharing many stories from her years as an RN during which her bold personality and sharp tongue would shine through. Beyond her career Julia was a kind a loving grandmother who was always available for a long chat on the deck. She and John spent many years acting as surrogate grandparents to their grandchildren's friends after school. Everyone was always welcome at Grandma Julia's house, where you were always met with a coke and a snack.