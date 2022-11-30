Julia R. (Hunt) Balloni

AUBURN — Julia R. (Hunt) Balloni, 96, of Auburn, passed away in the comfort of her home, Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022.

She was born in Manlius, NY, the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (French) Hunt and had been an area life resident.

Julia retired after more than 20 years of service from the former General Electric Company in Auburn. She enjoyed traveling and taking an occasional trip to just about any casino she could find that wouldn't take her money.

Above everything, Julia loved and cherished her family, but especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her three loving children: Ernest Balloni, of Hyde Park, Rebecca (Matthew) Martin, of Elbridge, Rick Balloni, of Auburn; nine grandchildren: Ernest (Renee), Erin, Megan, Mitchell, Matthew (Samantha), Nicholas, Kristin, Scott, Heather; three great-grandchildren: Austin, Avery, Lucas; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her husband, Ernest in 2015, a daughter-in-law, Annie Balloni and several siblings.

Calling hours are this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, with services to immediately follow at 1 p.m. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.