Juliana Marie Hunt

Jan. 20, 1954 - March 28, 2023

UNION SPRINGS - Juliana Marie (Botelho) Hunt, 69, of Union Springs, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY, in the presence of her loving husband and best friend, Gary W. Hunt.

Julie, "Angel" to her family, was born on January 20, 1954 in Acushnet, MA to the late Julius and Patricia (Banks) Botelho.

A Registered Nurse, she was graduated from Pioneer Valley Academy in New Braintree, MA and Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, MA. She worked as an RN in Southbridge, MA before marrying Gary, in Union Springs, NY on August 2, 1981. In New York, Julie used her nursing skills in a variety of professional capacities including cardiac intensive care, obstetrics, home health, hospice and most recently, childcare.

Julie delighted in being with people – especially children. She particular loved babies and would frequently volunteer to babysit just for the enjoyment of the little ones. She would often surprise the students at the Frontenac School with gifts on the first day of school or on other special days. She also kept track of students who had graduated from Union Springs Academy and would send birthday cards with small gifts to dozens of students each year. She taught in the children's division of her church for over 25 years and paid all or part of the tuition for numerous children in church school. Gifting was her love language.

Another passion of Julie's was Operation Christmas Child organized by Samaritan's Purse. Each year Julie would prepare and mail out between 72 and 100 boxes to be distributed to children at Christmas. Through this program Julie gifted children in at least 33 different countries.

Julie enjoyed traveling, sewing, needlework, reading, trying new recipes, growing flowers, and making friends. She had an irreverent sense of humor and loved cats and cat-themed everything.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary; her sister, Patricia (Botelho) Williams; her brother, Julius Robert Botelho; and her God-daughter, Sara Dye. She leaves behind a multitude of friends who remember Julie with fondness both because of her compassion and her humor.

A Celebration of Julie's Life will be held on April 16, 2023 at the church she loved and actively supported; Union Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.