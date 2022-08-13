Julie A. (Calogero) Simmons

March 22, 1959 - Aug. 9, 2022

AUBURN — Julie A. (Calogero) Simmons, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 9, 2022. She joins her infant son, Nicholas.

Julie was born on March 22, 1959 and despite being in her 60s, she was known by many to stop counting her age at 29 and will forever be that age. She was the daughter of Salvatore and Jesuela (LoBello) Calogero. Julie was a 1977 West Genesee High School graduate and received her LPN license from BOCES.

Besides her children, Julie's greatest source of pride was her nursing license. She worked at Community General Hospital and in later years provided compassionate home care to many.

Julie and her husband, Robert, own RJ Jewelers in Auburn, NY. She loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, singing and crafting. Her kindness, positivity, contagious laugh, and spontaneous conversations made strangers into friends quickly. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

Julie is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Robert Simmons; their three children: Megan (Jason) Simmons-Herrling, Christina Simmons, Nathan Simmons; her mother, Jesuela Calogero; and many close cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Salvatore Calogero and infant son, Nicholas Simmons.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road in Auburn. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church with a procession to Assumption Cemetery to follow, 2401 Court St. in Syracuse. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or to Matthew House. Please visit www.langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.