Julie A. Riddle

AUBURN — Julie A. Riddle, 58, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of Donald and Roseann (Feocco) Carroll and had been a life resident. Julie graduated from Auburn High School, Class of 1979 and attended Berkeley College in NYC. She was currently employed by Bass Pro Outfitters until her recent illness. Julie was a very talented artist, enjoyed crocheting and loved to purchase an item or two while shopping online. Above everything, Julie cherished the times spent with her family. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving children: daughter Mandy Warren (Robert O'Hara), son Andrew and Hailey Warren; parents Donald and Roseann Carroll Sr.; five grandchildren: Xavier, Jaiden, Addison, Ethan and Parker; three siblings: Rosalie Conway, Donnie and Kellee Carroll Jr., Jeff Carroll (Kristi Matthews), as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Julie was predeceased by a granddaughter Caitlyn Stefanak.