Julie Diantha Pratt, a beloved mother, friend, and devoted servant, peacefully passed away in the presence of her family on August 19th, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 77 years old.

Diantha's legacy lives on through her son, Brian, and her former spouse, Wayne. She was preceded in death by her son, Loren, her brother, Anthony "Tony" Martin, and her parents, James and Julia Martin.

Throughout her life, Diantha dedicated herself to serving others in various capacities. Her journey included roles as an Elementary School Teacher, a Physician's Assistant, and a Youth Counselor.

In her retirement, she found purpose and fulfillment in various positions within the Seventh-Day Adventist Church's Community Services Program.

The guiding words of 1 Peter 4:10-11, "Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms.", truly encapsulate her life's mission.

Beyond her professional contributions, Diantha had a deep love for nature, finding joy in birdwatching, gardening, and the soothing embrace of classical music. She was also known to enjoy feline company from time-to-time. Above all, her unwavering commitment to fostering Christian fellowship and maintaining a profound connection with her Church community and God remained the cornerstone of her existence.

Her warm smile, compassionate heart, and gentle soul will forever be missed by her family and the multitude of friends she touched throughout her life.

A celebration of Diantha's remarkable journey will take place on August 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Auburn Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 56 Prospect St., Auburn, NY 13021. Family and friends are warmly invited to share in a Potluck (please bring a dish to share) meal at 12:30 p.m., following the regular church services and preceding the celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Diantha's honor to the Auburn Seventh-Day Adventist Church, a gesture that reflects her lifelong dedication to her faith and community.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.