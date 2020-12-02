June H. May

FLEMING - June H. May, 96, the wife of the late Adrian J. May, died peacefully at the home of her son on November 30, 2020. Born in Minoa in 1924 to Thomas and Grace Hunt, June resided in King Ferry until 2001, when she divided her time between King Ferry and Grapeland, TX, where she wintered with her two daughters.

June graduated from King Ferry High School and enjoyed attending many reunions with her classmates. She and Adrian were married for 48 years until his passing in 1991. She retired from Tompkins County Trust Company in 1998. She adored all her grandchildren and loved nothing more than when they were all together at family gatherings.