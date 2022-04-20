June W. Lamkin

Oct. 7, 1928 - April 18, 2022

SKANEATELES - June W. Lamkin, 93, of Skaneateles, NY, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on April 18, 2022. June was born October 7, 1928 in Greenville, ME to Chandler and Ella Meservey, relocating to NY as a teen and graduating from Cornell University in 1950.

She married Richard and settled in Skaneateles to become a wife, mother of four, business owner, and active church member.

She was an avid bird watcher and quilter and loved making gifts for her family along with travel, books, and classical music. She will be remembered and missed every day for her acerbic wit, work ethic, steadfast faith, and fierce loyalty to family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Charles Lamkin, and survived by her four daughters, Marcia Lamkin (Caroline Sampson), Shelly Bell (Richard Bell), Donna Pollard, and Lauren Murdoch (Richard Murdoch); five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in June's memory to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.