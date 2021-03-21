Justin David Grennell

Oct. 10, 1994 - Mar. 11, 2021

AUBURN - Justin David Grennell, 26, born October 10, 1994, passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2021 while in Washington, DC serving as part of the security detail protecting the Capitol building and its representatives.

Justin graduated from Port Byron High School in 2012, a three sport star excelling in football having earned all-league honors. Justin was an avid weight lifter/body builder having participating in several meets and coming in first place twice.

Justin served proudly in the United States Army Reserves from 2014 to present, earning many awards along the way, with his most proud and cherished accomplishment earning his spurs as part of a most grueling program. Justin also was a corrections officer for the last several years working in Auburn, NY.

Justin was an animal lover who cherished his American Bully Bane with his whole heart.