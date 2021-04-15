Justine 'Tina' Schmid
Oct. 3, 1937 - April 13, 2021
AUBURN — Justine "Tina" Schmid passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born in Auburn, Oct. 3, 1937 to Domicella "Billie" Baran (Marullo) and Frank Baran.
She graduated from Central High School in 1955. Immediately after high school she worked at the law practice of John Karpinski Sr., Esq. After that, she worked as a teacher's aide at St. Hyacinth School. Subsequently, she then dedicated most of her career to Cayuga Community College, working there until her retirement in 2001.
Throughout her life, she was actively involved in St. Hyacinth Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, as well as co-chair of the Beautiful Years Club.
Tina is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, George Schmid. Together they raised a family of four: Joseph (Cindy) Schmid, Alexander "Sandy" Schmid, Marianne (Tim) Janiszewski, and William "Bill" Schmid. She is survived by 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Marullo, her father, Frank Baran, and her devoted and loving stepfather, Alexander "Sandy" Marullo; also preceded in death by her brothers: Francis Baran, Conrad Baran; and sister-in-law, Beverly Baran; brothers and sisters-in-law: Fred and Margaret Perriello, and Robert and Frances Chabau.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church followed by her Mass of Christian burial at noon. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Fleming, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, who provided loving and compassionate care and support throughout her final days.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Schmid.
As a reminder all COVID -19 restrictions will be adhered to; facial covering and social distancing is a must.