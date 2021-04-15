Justine 'Tina' Schmid

Oct. 3, 1937 - April 13, 2021

AUBURN — Justine "Tina" Schmid passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born in Auburn, Oct. 3, 1937 to Domicella "Billie" Baran (Marullo) and Frank Baran.

She graduated from Central High School in 1955. Immediately after high school she worked at the law practice of John Karpinski Sr., Esq. After that, she worked as a teacher's aide at St. Hyacinth School. Subsequently, she then dedicated most of her career to Cayuga Community College, working there until her retirement in 2001.

Throughout her life, she was actively involved in St. Hyacinth Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, as well as co-chair of the Beautiful Years Club.

Tina is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, George Schmid. Together they raised a family of four: Joseph (Cindy) Schmid, Alexander "Sandy" Schmid, Marianne (Tim) Janiszewski, and William "Bill" Schmid. She is survived by 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.