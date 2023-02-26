Karen A. Jackson (Ford)

ROCHESTER - After a short battle with cancer, Karen went home to our Lord Jesus on February 22, 2023. Predeceased by in-laws, Mary Alice and Donald J. Jackson of Auburn; parents, Walter and Beatrice Ford of Rochester, NY; and brother, Eric R. Ford.

Survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Richard N. Jackson; sister, Tia (Tom) Lopuchowycz; many Coleman, Jackson, and Nash cousins in the Auburn and Syracuse area; very dear friends; and her fur babies Santana, Figaro and Bernadette. All of us will miss her greatly.

Friends may call Friday, March 3, from 4-7 PM at Crawford Funeral Home, 495 N. Winton Rd., Rochester, NY 14610. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 4, 11 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 533 Humbolt St., Rochester NY 14610. Burial at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers Karen requested donations be made to Lollipop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester (www.lollipop.org), One Soldier at a Time, 24 Smith Rd., Webster, NY 14580 (onesoldieratatime.net), Adopt a Grandparent, Inc. (www.aagproc.org).

To share a memory of Karen or send a condolence to the family visit www.crawfordfuneralhome.com.