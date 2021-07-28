Karen I. Sawaryn

AUBURN - Karen I. Sawaryn, 77, of Auburn, NY, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, peacefully at her home. Karen was a lifetime resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late John and Irene (O'Neil) Dugan.

Karen graduated from Auburn West High School, Class of 1963. After working a short time at General Electric, she attended Auburn School of Practical Nursing-Mercy Hospital, graduating in 1969. She was employed at Auburn Memorial Hospital for 39 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse, devoting the majority of her career working in the Pediatric Care Unit, which she loved.

Family was also important to Karen. She always enjoyed spending time with her family, whether at picnics, at weddings and baby showers, or while attending gatherings during the holidays. She also enjoyed spending quiet time at home with her adoring pets, Rufus, Max and Molly. Her love of animals did not stop there. Karen ongoingly contributed to organizations and causes related to the welfare and care of animals. She loved rock & roll music and was a big fan of actor Keanu Reeves. She was known for her quick wit and funny imitations of people. Karen was extremely proud of her Irish heritage, and was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church.