Karen Malisa

Aug. 2, 1961 - Feb. 25, 2023

GOODYEAR, AZ — Karen Malisa died tragically in Goodyear, AZ on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Karen was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She was born Aug. 2, 1961 to Donald and Barbara Newhook of Auburn, NY. She excelled in volleyball and academics at Auburn High School and graduated in 1979. She attended SUNY at Oswego and graduated in 1983.

After moving to East Syracuse, NY, she married Stephen Michael Malisa on Oct. 8, 1988. Syracuse is where Karen became a mother to Stephen Thomas (1991) and Michael Donald (1993). She was a devoted mother and wife who was always there for family.

The family moved to Arizona in 1996 where Karen coached t-ball and soccer for her sons. She was an outstanding sports mom who became a second mother to most of her sons' friends, even throughout their college years. She was also a great mother to her loveable labs, Samantha and Otto.

Karen was a middle school teacher for grades 6-8 for nearly 30 years. She also coached volleyball and volunteered for many school activities.

Karen retired from teaching in 2018. Karen was always active, running 4-5 miles/day and ran many half and full marathons. She switched to bicycling in 2012 and became an immediate staple in the Arizona cycling community.

Her upbeat nature, combined with her vibrant smile and loving, caring personality, always made everyone feel included. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the honor to call her their friend or family.

Karen is survived by her husband, Steve; sons: Stephen and Michael; her parents, Donald and Barbara Newhook; sisters: Susan Oot (Timothy), Dianne Stanbach (Kermit) and Janice Taylor; along with many nieces and nephews.

A public Celebration of Life was held at Western Sky Middle School in Goodyear, AZ on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. A funeral Mass was held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Avondale, AZ on Friday, March 10, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to www.gofundme.com/f/west-valley-cycle-injury-fund.