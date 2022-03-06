Karen Pickard

Nov. 12, 1961 - March 1, 2022

WEEDSPORT - Karen Pickard, 60, of Weedsport, passed away March 1, 2022, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Born in Syracuse on November 12, 1961, Karen was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Marion (Root) Elderbroom.

Karen had a passion for bowling, puzzles, games, reading and rooting for the Yankees, however, her favorite times were spent visiting and laughing with her family and making memories with her children and grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her loving companion of 17 years, John Weatherstone; her daughters Amanda Wiegand, Samantha (Justin) Smith; her son, Ryan (Marisa) Pickard; her four grandchildren; five siblings; stepchildren; grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.

Calling hours for Karen will be held on March 9, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations in Karen's name may be made to the American Cancer Society. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.